10 Accessories That Will Up Your Outdoor Drinking Game

There may still be a chill in the air, but now that it’s spring, we’re wasting no time in planning all the ways we’re going to drink outside this season.—Avery Matera

After a long winter of drinking mulled wine around a fireplace and generally avoiding the outdoors, ‘tis the season to take our cocktails outside. The sun is coming out, the temperature is rising and it’s finally time to make use of that outdoor space you’ve been fantasizing about since last summer. Whether you’re enjoying the bounties of suburban life in a grassy backyard, or shoulder-to-shoulder on a tiny New York City balcony, start planning your first spring party and get ready to drink outside. Need a little help prepping? We’ve got you covered with 10 cocktail party essentials for that outdoor fête.

1 of 10 © Sur La Table

The free-flowing cocktail dispenser:

Keep those cocktails flowing with a jar for your guests to use at their leisure.

Sur la Table Pineapple Beverage Jar ($60, surlatable.com)

 

2 of 10 © Pottery Barn

The margarita glasses:

Margarita glasses are a must — just make sure your outside set is made of acrylic to avoid any broken glass situations.

Pottery Barn On the Rocks acrylic margarita glass, set of 4 ($21, potterybarn.com)

3 of 10 © Amazon

The summertime glasses:

Set the mood with a set of tumblers that show everyone where they really want to be.

My Table Talk Acrylic pal tree glasses, set of 4 ($30, amazon.com)

4 of 10 © Lulu & Georgia, Inc.

The beverage cooler:

Stock up on everything from beer to champagne, but make sure you have a place to keep it cool so you don’t have to keep running back into the kitchen to grab refills.

Lulu & Georgia Pau ice bucket ($43, luluandgeorgia.com)

5 of 10 © Amazon

The festive ice cubes:

It’s the little things that make a difference, and the one thing that’ll make all your guests smile? Whimsical, shaped ice cubes, of course.

SunnyLife Cactuc ice cube trays ($19, amazon.com)

6 of 10 © Sugarfina

The alcoholic snacks:

Ok, so it’s not exactly a cocktail, but when it comes to rosé season, we go big or go home.

Sugarfina Rosé All Day party pack ($50, sugarfina.com)

7 of 10 © Amazon

The wine coolers:

Don’t let that rosé go warm in the sun before you’re able to enjoy it all. Keep your wine at the perfect temperature with these cooling gems.

Gift Boutique RABLABS Vida wine gems set of 6 ($100, amazon.com)

8 of 10 © Amazon

The cocktail kit:

Consider this your everything-but-the-alcohol kit to set the mood for a season full of outdoor parties.

SunnyLife Tropical cocktail kit ($25, amazon.com)

9 of 10 © AHAlife

The colorful trays:

Minimize your trips in and out of the kitchen by piling a colorful tray high with drinks and other goodies.

Alexandra von Furstenberg Acrylic tray ($155 each, ahalife.com)

10 of 10 © Serena & Lily

The bar:

Ok, ok, it’s a splurge—to be sure—but it’s time to get that bar truly set up for the season.

Serena & Lily Riviera bar ($798, serenaandlily.com)

