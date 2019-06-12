4 Essential Negroni Recipes to Celebrate Negroni Week
Negroni
Hidetsugo Ueno currently uses the exquisite French Dolin rouge vermouth in his Negronis, but you may want to experiment with different sweet vermouths—Martini & Rossi, Cinzano, Carpano Antica Formula—or try a bittersweet one like Punt e Mes.Get the Recipe
Frozen Peach Negroni
At The Brooklyn Star in Williamsburg, bartender Carlos Victoria created a frothy, peach-infused riff on the Negroni for their popular slushy machine. Before puréeing fresh summer peaches, Victoria throws them on the grill to concentrate flavors and caramelize the natural sugars, adding depth and a hint of smokiness.Get the Recipe
Negronis with Fresh Oregano
To put his own spin on a classic Negroni, chef Zakary Pelaccio garnishes the cocktail with a sprig of oregano from his garden.Get the Recipe
Negroni and Tonic
This twist on a gin and tonic gets a bitter kick from Campari and grapefruit peel.Get the Recipe