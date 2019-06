4 Essential Negroni Recipes to Celebrate Negroni Week

We love a good Negroni at—the irresistible combination of bitter, herby Campari with sweet vermouth and gin on ice makes it the perfect summer apéritif. Indeed, every June, the classic Italian cocktail is celebrated during “ Negroni Week ,” a weeklong event where bars and restaurants serve up Negronis (either traditional recipes, or creative interpretations) and donate a portion of sales to charity. This year’s Negroni Week runs from June 24 to 30, with bars and restaurants participating everywhere from New York and San Francisco to Sydney and Buenos Aires (you can find a full list of venues on the site .) However, if you don’t live near one of the venues, you can still celebrate the Negroni at home—and we have several different recipes to try. There’s the classic vermouth-Campari-gin mashup, of course, but if you’re willing to branch out a little bit, we also have a frozen version that involves fresh peaches and orange juice; or, throw in some oregano sprigs for an herbaceous twist. Check out some of our favorites here.