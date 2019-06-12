4 Essential Negroni Recipes to Celebrate Negroni Week

By Bridget Hallinan
Updated: June 12, 2019
We love a good Negroni at Food & Wine—the irresistible combination of bitter, herby Campari with sweet vermouth and gin on ice makes it the perfect summer apéritif. Indeed, every June, the classic Italian cocktail is celebrated during “Negroni Week,” a weeklong event where bars and restaurants serve up Negronis (either traditional recipes, or creative interpretations) and donate a portion of sales to charity. This year’s Negroni Week runs from June 24 to 30, with bars and restaurants participating everywhere from New York and San Francisco to Sydney and Buenos Aires (you can find a full list of venues on the site.) However, if you don’t live near one of the venues, you can still celebrate the Negroni at home—and we have several different recipes to try. There’s the classic vermouth-Campari-gin mashup, of course, but if you’re willing to branch out a little bit, we also have a frozen version that involves fresh peaches and orange juice; or, throw in some oregano sprigs for an herbaceous twist. Check out some of our favorites here.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Negroni

Hidetsugo Ueno currently uses the exquisite French Dolin rouge vermouth in his Negronis, but you may want to experiment with different sweet vermouths—Martini & Rossi, Cinzano, Carpano Antica Formula—or try a bittersweet one like Punt e Mes.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Frozen Peach Negroni

© Carlos Victoria / @sunset_botanica

At The Brooklyn Star in Williamsburg, bartender Carlos Victoria created a frothy, peach-infused riff on the Negroni for their popular slushy machine. Before puréeing fresh summer peaches, Victoria throws them on the grill to concentrate flavors and caramelize the natural sugars, adding depth and a hint of smokiness.

Get the Recipe

3 of 5

Negronis with Fresh Oregano

© Cedric Angeles

To put his own spin on a classic Negroni, chef Zakary Pelaccio garnishes the cocktail with a sprig of oregano from his garden.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement

4 of 5

Negroni and Tonic

Peter Frank Edwards

This twist on a gin and tonic gets a bitter kick from Campari and grapefruit peel.

Get the Recipe
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Cocktails + Spirits

All Topics in Cocktails + Spirits

Advertisement