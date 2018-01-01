Whether you want a fun faux-cocktail for your children or don’t drink alcohol (or you got stuck being DD), we have tons of great mocktail recipes for any occasion. Make non-alcoholic mojitos with club soda instead of rum, lots of fresh mint, and pomegranate juice or sliced cucumber. Apple cider stands in for brandy in this Mai Tai mocktail, and gets tons of flavor from lemon juice and ginger syrup. This virgin cocktail uses three kinds of juice and club soda, turning it a pretty pink color—garnish with a sprig of rosemary and you’ll fool everyone. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s great guide to mocktails.