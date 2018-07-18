Get to Know Mezcal at These 4 Great Bars in Mexico City

Victor Protasio

 Mexico's smoky signature spirit is becoming a household name.

Rick Martinez
July 18, 2018

There is an abundance of amazing mezcals in Mexico—and perhaps 10 times as many awful ones, which can make navigating this world daunting, to say the least.  

But first things first. For mezcal, the hearts of agave plants (piñas) are roasted for days in underground pits lined with volcanic rock. That slow infusion of smoke before fermentation is part of what contributes to the distinctive character of a great mezcal—though the variety of agave (there are over 30), the wood used for the fire, the roasting time, and even the minerals in the soil all contribute to the flavor of the finished product. 

If you find yourself in Mexico City, stop by a mezcalería like El Palenquito to try a flight of top bottlings. Or mix up a Mezcal Old Fashioned at home, a smoky tweak on the classic that’s popular right now in top Mexican cocktail bars. You may never yearn for a bourbon-based version ever again.

4 Great Bars to Visit Now: Our favorite spots in Mexico City

Natural Vino : Loup Bar 

This natural wine bar’s offerings are mostly French, with some Mexican selections, and the food is top-notch, too.

Sangrita Star : King Cole Bar 

Try the Sangrita Maria, a blend of mezcal, sangria, and pasilla chile puree, at this bar overlooking the Reforma. 

Dominos and Duck : Salón Rios 

The clever take on traditional cantina culture—ranchero music and dominos—is great. So are the duck carnitas. 

Local Essence : Xaman Bar 

The vibe is firmly bohemian at this top cocktail spot, where bartenders mix up drinks with local flavors like guava and hoja santa. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up