You don’t sit at the bar for a martini at the Connaught—you let the martini cart come to you. “It’s easily one of the most elegant rooms I have ever sat in,” says Joaquin Simó, co-owner of Pouring Ribbons in NYC. Once you’re seated, “Ago Perrone, the finest barman alive and working today, wheels over a custom cocktail cart. He expertly stirs up a crystal pitcher’s worth of gin and vermouth. Into each glass goes a different flavor tincture.

“It's then that he defies the very laws of physics by beginning each pour right at the glass, raising the mixing glass higher until it is at his shoulder, all the while never changing the stream or causing a single bubble to appear on the surface of the martini.”