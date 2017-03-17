Where to Drink Martinis Around the Globe

Advertisement
A martini isn’t just a cocktail; it’s an experience, an occasion in itself. It’s a drink that connotes class and elegance. And it’s a drink best enjoyed in equally elegant surroundings. (A martini in a dive bar just doesn’t taste the same.) Just about any bartender can mix a martini, but where do the discerning go for the best? We asked mixologists and spirits professionals from around the globe where they love to drink a martini, and just how they order it. —Carey Jones