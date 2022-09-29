Spirits Martinis Our Favorite Martinis of 2022 By Lucy Simon Lucy Simon Instagram Lucy Simon is a New York based wine, spirits, and food writer who has been working and studying the industry for over five years and has been with Food & Wine since the spring of 2021. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen The origin story of the martini is unclear; was it invented in San Francisco or New York City? The mid-1800s or 1910s? Two things, though, cannot be disputed: the martini is America's most iconic cocktail and it's undeniably the "It" drink of 2022. Ordering a martini can be puzzling and intimidating—shaken or stirred? Dirty? Up? Down? Sideways? The specificity of one's order can feel like an extension of a personality. This year, restaurants and bars around the country are taking the choice and intimidation out of ordering the cocktail with creative, and sometimes totally out-there, signature martinis — I'm looking at you, Dirty Pasta Water Martini. Here are 7 of our favorites. 01 of 07 Turf Club Cocktail View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Inspired by a recipe from the 1920s, the Turf Club cocktail is an ode to the past made with timeless ingredients like maraschino liqueur and just a dash of absinthe. Enjoy it at home or in the Gage & Tollner dining room, which hasn't changed all too much since opening in 1879. 02 of 07 Salmon Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Brunch-ready, smoked-salmon infused gin and a caperberry garnish bring the bagel and lox vibes in a balanced cocktail. 03 of 07 Chandelier Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Stirred exactly 24 times, this classic martini is made extra special with the addition of Chandelier Magic, a citrusy and aromatic homemade blend of bitters. 04 of 07 Datu Puti Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Flavored with Datu Puti, a vinegar made from cane sugar that is a staple in Filipino pantries, garlic powder and fish sauce, this balanced sweet-and-savory martini recipe stores in the freezer for up to a month for ready-in-seconds batched cocktails. 05 of 07 Dirty Pasta Water Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Yes, you read that correctly. Marc Vetri's Fiorella in Philadelphia takes the nonna-approved guidance not to throw out your pasta water to new heights. The starchy water gives this briny martini a uniquely silky texture. 06 of 07 The March Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen This ultra-elegant martini made with three gins and black lemon bitters is just one example of the impressive cocktail program at March, a fine-dining restaurant in Houston. The sleek March Martini served with a fried olive filled with mushroom duxelles—because drinks are always best when snacks are involved. 07 of 07 MSG Martini View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen 2022 F&W Best New Chef Calvin Eng is reclaiming MSG on the cocktail menu at Bonnie's. The combination of gin or vodka, olive brine, and Shaoxing wine in lieu of vermouth makes this salty and deeply savory martini a standout. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit