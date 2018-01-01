A traditional martini is made with gin and vermouth, garnished with either an olive or a lemon twist. During Prohibition, martinis became extremely popular because gin was so easy to make. Though today you might consider the martini an outdated cocktail, there are plenty of clever ways to put a modern twist on this classic drink. Add a dash of orange bitters, lemon juice and basil, or espresso to add distinct flavor to a simple martini, or make a major change by swapping sake for the vodka or rose water for the gin. Whether you need to make a party-sized martini or just want some cocktail advice, F&W’s guide to martinis has everything you need.