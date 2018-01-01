Though its origin is largely speculative, legend has it that this well-loved cocktail originated in Ensenada, Mexico in the 1940s, created for and named after an ambassador’s daughter. Originally made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice, this traditional version is still delicious, but we like to put our own spin on classic margaritas. Try a fruity blend with blood orange, pomegranate or blueberry, or opt for something savory like a jalapeno-basil frozen margarita. Whether you like your margaritas on the rocks or straight up, we have a recipe for every (and any) occasion. Check out F&W’s guide and take a trip to Margaritaville without even leaving the house.