It’s Finally Dark & Stormy Season, So Break Out the Goslings

On a hot summer evening, the Dark & Stormy is as crave-able as it gets. Spicy ginger beer spiked with dark rum, with a little squeeze of lime to cut those strong flavors; there’s a reason it’s such a classic.

But real Dark & Stormies, we’ll have you know, are made with just a single type of rum: Goslings Black Seal. Made on Bermuda for more than seven generations, it’s an island staple. It’s rich with a real underlying sweetness and pronounced flavors of caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch; it’s weighty and as rums go, super-distinctive.

In Bermuda you’ll find Black Seal at every bar and at every beach, shaken into cocktails and even poured into your fish chowder. And we’ve found three ways we love mixing with it everywhere this summer. Give these drinks a try.

Easy: The Classic Dark & Stormy

Carey Jones

You’ve got to have rich Goslings rum for a D&S; having their own spicy ginger beer helps, too. (But any brand with a good balance of sweetness and ginger spice will work fine.) The traditional recipe suggests you top the rum with the ginger beer; we actually prefer it the other way around, so you can watch the dark rum bleed down. But let’s not get hung up on the details: Goslings and ginger beer are delicious. Pour them over ice and you’re good to go.

Instructions: Pour four ounces of ginger beer into a tall glass with ice, and top with two ounces of Goslings Black Seal Rum. Squeeze in a lime wedge.

Intermediate: Goslings Iced Coffee

Gosling's Rum cocktail

Goslings Black Seal has a pronounced sweetness to it, so we appreciate ingredients that cut through that sweetness — and here, we’re using Goslings as the sweetener to an iced coffee. It disappears into the drink seamlessly, adding a rich weight and character. As an afternoon summer pick-me-up, you can’t do better.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce and a half of Goslings Black Seal Rum, four ounces of cold brew coffee, half an ounce of simple syrup, and a dash of Angostura bitters. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Serve with a straw.

Advanced: Rum Punch

Carey Jones

The “rum swizzle” is the Bermuda classic, with pineapple and orange, but we prefer our punches with a little more citrus, lighter on those sweeter fruit juices. Together, grapefruit and lime are just the ticket, with some bitters to add further complexity. Drink up.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine two ounces of Goslings Black Seal Rum, 3/4 ounce ruby red grapefruit juice, half an ounce of lime juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, a dash of Angostura bitters and a dash of orange bitters. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit half-moon and a lime wedge.