This St. Patrick’s Day, Drink Guinness Cocktails That Are Actually Good

Guinness cocktails, for their part, are often rich and over-sweetened. But when used right, the hearty stout can work very well in cocktails. Here are three we actually recommend. Sláinte!

Easy: Black Velvet

Here’s a pub classic for you: Guinness and sparkling wine. Though odd-sounding, it really works, with the sparkling wine adding to the bubbles and lightening the stout up just a bit. And it’s as easy as pouring two things into a glass. (We like the elegance of a flute, but any old glass works here.)

Instructions: Pour three ounces of sparkling wine into a flute. To float the Guinness, place a barspoon just below the surface of the sparkling wine, and slowly pour two ounces of Guinness onto the spoon. (If you don’t get the layering right, don’t worry too much. It’ll still taste delicious.) Serve immediately.

Intermediate: Dark Horse

Guinness and blackcurrant syrup is a well-known drink, but we’re tweaking the formula a bit. Instead of a fruity syrup, we’re using a dark berry liqueur -- Cassis, Chambord, or another dark berry liqueur would all work well here. Add some Irish whiskey to stiffen it up, and Guinness to top it off. The result is a little fruity and totally refreshing, while still being a Guinness drink first and foremost.

Instructions: In a tall glass with ice, combine an ounce of Irish whiskey, half an ounce of berry liqueur (like Cassis or Chambord), and three ounces of Guinness. Stir to combine, then squeeze in a lemon wedge and use to garnish.

Advanced: Guinness Flip

Here, we’re taking a rum flip—a silky, satisfying drink of luscious dark rum, a little sugar, and a whole egg—and topping it off with rich, creamy Guinness. We’d call this a killer breakfast drink, but we’re not encouraging day-drinking on St. Paddy’s. (Well, not exactly.)

Instructions: To a cocktail shaker without ice, add 2 ounces of dark rum and ¾ ounce simple syrup. Crack in a whole egg. Shake all that up without ice, then add ice and shake until well-chilled. Double-strain—that is, strain through a fine mesh strainer in addition to the cocktail shaker's own strainer—into a rocks glass without ice. Pour in two ounces of Guinness and serve.