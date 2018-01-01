Grand Marnier is an orange-flavored liqueur made from a blend of Cognac, distilled essence of bitter orange and sugar. It's delicious on its own as an after-dinner drink but can also be mixed into a cocktail or used in a recipe, like a dessert. In classic crêpes Suzette, Grand Marnier—along with Brandy—is used to produce the dramatic flambé moment that the dish is known for. Whether you want to create a fiery presentation for guests or are just trying to make a drink after work, Food & Wine's guide will help you use Grand Marnier.