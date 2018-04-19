Like Moscow Mules? This Ginger Liqueur Is for You

There are any number of ways to get ginger flavor into your cocktails, whether you reach for the ginger beer, run some ginger through a juicer, or muddle ginger root right in the shaker. But the easiest way? Just pick up a bottle of ginger liqueur.

Made by French brand Giffard, whose praises we’ve often sung before, “Ginger of the Indies” is a totally distinctive bottle. The liqueur tastes vividly of ginger, with that sharp, spicy kick; but it’s backed up by vanilla and orange flower water. Smooth and deliciously drinkable even on its own, it’s not too sweet, and since it’s up at 35 percent ABV, is almost as boozy as a spirit. Try it out in these three original drinks.

Easy: Mule, Revisited

Carey Jones

It’s easy to love a Moscow Mule, the classic drink of vodka and ginger beer. Here, we re-envision the drink to make it even lighter, snappier, and a lot less sweet. Don’t skip the big squeeze of lime.

Instructions: In a tall glass with ice, combine an ounce of vodka, an ounce of Ginger of the Indies, half an ounce of simple syrup, and four ounces of club soda. Stir well, then squeeze in a lime wedge, and garnish with a few additional lime wheels.

Intermediate: Rum & Ginger

Carey Jones

​​​​​​​

Just ask any Dark & Stormy fan — dark rum and ginger are a perfect flavor pairing. But instead of a highball, we’re using these flavors in a rich, boozy drink. Couldn’t be easier — just stir together rum and ginger liqueur with just enough sweetener to cut the spirit. An orange twist brightens it all up.

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, combine two ounces of dark rum, an ounce of Ginger of the Indies, and a quarter-ounce raw sugar syrup (Sugar in the Raw, or similar, dissolved in an equal part hot water.) Stir until very well-chilled, then strain into a coupe. Garnish with a long, thin orange twist.

Advanced: Ginger & Tequila

Carey Jones

​​​​​​​

Good tequila is fresh and snappy with a bit of a kick — just like this ginger liqueur. Pair them together with lemon juice and a little sugar, and you’ve got an awfully compelling cocktail, drinkable like a margarita but with a whole lot more going on.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of blanco tequila, an ounce of Ginger of the Indies, 3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and half an ounce of simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a few lemon half-moons.