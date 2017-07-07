12 Essential Gins Everyone Should Have in the Liquor Cabinet

One of the quintessential London Dry gins, Tanqueray is endlessly useful — as well suited to complex fruity or herbal cocktails as it is a Negroni, Gin & Tonic, or a martini. Juniper-focused, using only four botanicals, it’s a classic for a reason; there’s no wrong way to use it.

Drink it in: Just about anything; start with a G&T

Find it: Anywhere