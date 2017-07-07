12 Essential Gins Everyone Should Have in the Liquor Cabinet
Most mixology buffs will agree that gin is one of the most versatile cocktail spirits—whether you’re just pouring in tonic, stirring it into a martini, or shaking it into a much more complex drink. For centuries, it’s been a bar staple, and indeed, many of today’s predominant brands have a century (or more) of history behind them. But recently, a dizzying number of smaller brands, from America and abroad, have entered the market. So which bottles are worth your time? Here’s a quick primer — whether you’re into the London Dry classics, newer upstart American brands, or unusual bottles that really expand the definition of the spirit. —Carey Jones