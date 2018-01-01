Gin is a neutral grain spirit that is redistilled with botanicals, with the predominant flavor being juniper berries. Since every brand uses a differing combination of flavorings, gins are usually identified by their botanical profile. Besides juniper, common botanicals include angelica, coriander, orris root, orange peels and licorice. If you're looking to delve more into the world of gin, Food & Wine's guide explores its history, the best brands to try and great cocktail recipes that go beyond a G&T.