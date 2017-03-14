5 Cocktails to Keep You Warm During Winter Storm Stella

While inclement weather is nothing to smile about, getting to work from home certainly is. Taking conference calls from your bed? Excellent. Being able to listen to music without wearing headphones? Tremendous. Finishing a presentation without wearing pants? Today is a good day.

In honor of Winter Storm Stella's decision to remind us that winter isn't quite over yet, here are five cocktails to make at home to stay warm during the impending blizzard.

With St. Patrick’s Day only a few days away, it only seems natural to begin your day of being stuck inside with a more spirited take on your routine cup of joe. For those of you who enjoy combining your vices, Irish coffee is the one for you.

The drink your grandmother drank when she was trying to keep it under the radar, hot toddies are the perfect sipping drink for a cold day stuck inside. The hot toddy might be an aggressive way to start the day, but by the time the late morning rolls around, bottoms up.

Got a couple bottles of red wine still lying around from the holidays? Of course you don’t, you drank those already. However, if you have a few you’ve been saving for a rainy (or snowy) day, then this is the perfect time to make use of them with this mulled wine recipe from folks whose winter stretches half the year.

While bloody Marys are served cold, the added heat from hot sauce makes them a perfect drink to enjoy anytime throughout the day while working from home. Feel free to go as crazy as you like with the garnish, but we prefer to keep it simple with celery and lemon.

Equal parts hot buttered rum and lemon tart, this warming cocktail will definitely ensure that you have a smile on your face throughout the cold day, even as you realize how long the expected delivery times for Seamless and Uber Eats are.