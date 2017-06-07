Finally, a Stiff Whiskey Drink Perfect for Summer Imbibing

Carey Jones

A big thank you to The Proprietors Bar & Table for coming up with it.

Carey Jones
June 07, 2017

How do you design a stiff whisky drink that’s still perfect for summer? Ideal for fans of an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, but just a bit lighter? We found the answer in this cocktail, known as the “No. 8,” created by Anna Worgess of the excellent Nantucket bar-restaurant The Proprietors Bar & Table.  

It starts from a base of Suntory Whisky’s Toki — a light-bodied Japanese whiskey that’s bright and dynamic, with notes of citrus, apple, and honey. (Wine & Spirits called Toki an “elegant summer whisky,” which is right on.) Worgess stirs it together with the California-made Greenbar Grand Poppy liqueur, which has the herbal-bitter character of a good amaro, but a bit more subtle, less heavy on the palate. Those herbal notes are reflected in a measure of Benedictine, while fino sherry lightens the drink up still further.

The No. 8 is a bold, powerful cocktail that any whisky fan will appreciate, but with an additional, complex herbal layer to keep things interesting, and a vibrancy to it that’s ideal for the season. 

RECIPE

  • 1.5 ounces Suntory Whisky Toki 
  • 0.5 ounce Greenbar Grand Poppy liqueur
  • 0.5 ounce Tio Pepe Fino Sherry
  • 0.5 ounce Benedictine
  • 0.25 ounce Zwack Plum Unicum 
  • 3 dashes Regan's No. 6 Orange Bitters

Pour all ingredients into mixing glass, add ice, and stir until very well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large 2-inch ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

