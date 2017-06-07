Finally, a Stiff Whiskey Drink Perfect for Summer Imbibing

How do you design a stiff whisky drink that’s still perfect for summer? Ideal for fans of an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, but just a bit lighter? We found the answer in this cocktail, known as the “No. 8,” created by Anna Worgess of the excellent Nantucket bar-restaurant The Proprietors Bar & Table.

It starts from a base of Suntory Whisky’s Toki — a light-bodied Japanese whiskey that’s bright and dynamic, with notes of citrus, apple, and honey. (Wine & Spirits called Toki an “elegant summer whisky,” which is right on.) Worgess stirs it together with the California-made Greenbar Grand Poppy liqueur, which has the herbal-bitter character of a good amaro, but a bit more subtle, less heavy on the palate. Those herbal notes are reflected in a measure of Benedictine, while fino sherry lightens the drink up still further.

The No. 8 is a bold, powerful cocktail that any whisky fan will appreciate, but with an additional, complex herbal layer to keep things interesting, and a vibrancy to it that’s ideal for the season.

RECIPE

1.5 ounces Suntory Whisky Toki

0.5 ounce Greenbar Grand Poppy liqueur

0.5 ounce Tio Pepe Fino Sherry

0.5 ounce Benedictine

0.25 ounce Zwack Plum Unicum

3 dashes Regan's No. 6 Orange Bitters

Pour all ingredients into mixing glass, add ice, and stir until very well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large 2-inch ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.



