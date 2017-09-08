11 Essential Rye Whiskeys For Your Liquor Cabinet

Ask just about any bartender for his go-to rye, and you’ll hear the same two names: Rittenhouse and Old Overholt. (We’ll get to the latter in a second.) Produced in Kentucky by the Heaven Hill distillery, it’s made from the minimum of 51 percent rye, but since it’s bottled at 100 proof, there’s still a pleasant bite to it. And $26 a bottle? It’s hard to find any whiskey, period, that’s a better value. $26

Try it in: A Manhattan