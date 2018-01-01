Eggnog is a frothy drink made with eggs, cream, sugar, nutmeg and booze—usually brandy, rum or bourbon. This supersweet drink is perfect for the holidays, especially when topped with a sprinkling of cinnamon. We love eggnog on its own, but this creamy cocktail has inspired a number of desserts—everything from stuffed cookies to buttermilk pie. If you want to make a more interesting eggnog cocktail, try adding Italian bitters, sherry or sticky toffee pudding. Whether you need a punchbowl-sized cocktail for a crowd or are just craving holiday flavor, F&W’s guide to eggnog has all the recipes you need.