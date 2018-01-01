Cognac is a type of French brandy, made from acidic white wine and produced in very restricted regions in France. It’s delicious in all kinds of cocktails, is wonderful as a sauce for steak and veal dishes, and adds rich flavor to desserts. Jacques Pepin makes an apricot-cognac sauce to serve with warm chocolate cake simply by whisking apricot jam into the brandy. If you enjoy classic cocktails, try this boozier take on a Pimm’s Cup, or get creative and swap cognac into a Mai Tai or a French 75. Whether you need a boozy dessert or a new cocktail idea, F&W’s guide to cognac has all the recipes you need.