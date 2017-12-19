How to Turn All Those Clementines Into Cocktails

It’s right around this time of year that we start seeing those adorable clementine oranges everywhere — whether in gift boxes for the holidays, or in enticing bags at the market. And while they’re small and oh-so-snackable, sometimes you can end up with more than you know what to do with.

The solution? Juice them up and shake ‘em into cocktails. They’re easy to press in a hand juicer, and their sweet, vibrant flavor is perfect in mixed drinks. Lemon, orange, and lime are great, but sometimes you’ve got to branch out a little. Here are three we’ve dreamed up for the season.

Easy: Campari Spritz

Carey Jones

We love pairing bitter bottles with bright citrus, and vivid red Campari also lends a gorgeous hue to pale orange Clementine juice. Top with sparkling wine and you’ve got a brunch drink for the ages — an undeniable improvement on the mimosa, for sure.

Instructions: In a flute or wine glass, combine an ounce of fresh clementine juice, half an ounce of Campari, and four ounces of sparkling wine. Garnish with a clementine segment.

Intermediate: Clementine Collins

Carey Jones

Really looking to appreciate the citrus — like a Clementine lemonade, say? Try this simple Collins; with just an ounce of gin, it’s enough spirit to lend an herbal backbone, but not dominate the Clementine’s own flavor.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine an ounce of gin, an ounce of fresh clementine juice, and half an ounce of simple syrup. Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a tall glass with fresh ice. Top with two ounces of club soda, give a quick stir, and garnish with clementine segments.

Advanced: Clementine-Bourbon Sour

Carey Jones

If you’ve never added egg white to cocktails, don’t be intimidated: It lends a silky texture, rather than any flavor at all. And when you combine Clementine juice and bourbon, with its strong vanilla notes, you basically end up with a light, boozy Creamsicle effect — and tell us that doesn’t sound delicious.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine an ounce and a half of bourbon, an ounce of fresh clementine juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, and quarter-ounce lemon juice, plus one egg white. Shake the cocktail without ice for about 30 seconds — that starts to whip up the egg white, and it’s called a “dry shake.” Then add ice and shake again. (The "wet shake.”) Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a clementine segments and a Luxardo cherry.