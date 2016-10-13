Best Places to Drink Cider

The American cider industry got its first break on the Mayflower, which carried a cider press and apple seeds to the new world. Though Americans have consumed cider for centuries, the market has grown substantially in the last few decades thanks to great producers as well as consumer interest in gluten-free alternatives to beer. With a growing variety of styles made around the country, it's worth tasting a wide selection to better understand the difference between a French-style sparkling cidre brut and a Massachusetts heirloom hybrid recipe. Tasting notes can range from “funky forest floor” for those modeled after traditional Basque ciders, to “clear crisp grapefruit” for heavily filtered offerings from the American Northeast.   Since so much of the unique character that distinguishes one cider from the next depends on the apples used to make it, cider is often one of the most local drinks you can order on a menu in places not known for their Cabernet Sauvignon or Bavarian Hops. Cider apples tend to taste bitter when eaten raw, but it’s all about the juice, and particularly, the sugar they yield when pressed. Though distinct varieties like Newton Pippin, Yarlington Mill and Esopus Spitzenburg may be prized for their flavors when pressed into pomace, you’re unlikely to find them in the produce section at Trader Joe’s.   After so many of the prized colonial era orchards were destroyed during prohibition, the biggest challenge these days might just be cultivating enough of the right kind of apples to keep up with America’s seemingly insatiable thirst for apple nectar. Luckily, there are producers who are doing just that.  Here's where to find some of the best cider in America right now.—Joe Stanek

Urban Orchard, Asheville NC

West Asheville’s family-owned Urban Orchard Cidery serves no less than eight of their distinct cider styles on tap at any time in a tap room located just above the production floor. Sourcing apples from orchards in nearby Hendersonville, the Urban Orchard crew has experimented with nearly 50 distinct recipes since 2013. For first timers, Creative Director Jeff Anderson recommends “beginning with the sweeter options and working your way to the drier end of the scale.”

Reverend Nat’s, Portland OR

Owner Nat West describes his line of creatively flavored ciders as “cider for beer drinkers.” West’s wealth of both cider and beer knowledge (he owns the largest cider book library in Portland) puts him in a unique position to embrace beer friendly ingredients like hops and beer yeast to achieve a diverse range of complex flavors in his ciders, which tend to be less sweet than most apple based ciders.

Downeast Cider, Charlestown MA

Co-founder Ross Brockman describes trying cider for the first time to tasting different kinds of fruit. “It would be kind of absurd to make a decision on whether or not you like fruit based on a bite of [just one kind, like] a tomato.” Downeast’s emphasis on unfiltered offerings is part of a conscious effort to change how people see cider from adult apple juice to, as Brockman puts it, “the good, cloudy stuff from an orchard.”

Bushwhacker Cider, Portland OR

Laying claim to the title of Portland’s first cider pub, Bushwhacker cider started with 35 state-made ciders before expanding to its current rotating selection of over 350 bottles from around the world. For their own seasonal ciders, co-owner Erin Smith emphasizes Bushwhacker’s selection of Oregon apples and pears from Hood River and beyond as a source of purity. “We don’t like to add things like sugar," she says. "You want to make sure you can taste the apple.”

Julian Cider, Julian CA

Nestled in the Cuyamaca mountains an hour Northeast of San Diego, Julian California is a frontier mining town known as much for its history as it is for its apple pie. Julian Cider Founder Paul Thomas takes the freshness of his juice so seriously that he chills fall apple harvests to 32 degrees in nitrogen-filled vaults for use throughout the year in his lineup of fruit forward ciders, which pair freshly squeezed apple juice with ripe cherries, raspberries and blueberries without adding any sugar.

Upcider, San Francisco CA

Compared to when Upcider opened four years ago, Co-Owner Ozgun Gundogdu says, “we definitely see more enthusiastic and informed clientele.” One of the few cider centric establishments in San Francisco, Upcider’s list of nearly 300 draft and bottle selections hail from as close as Petaluma, Forestville and Sebastopol California to as far away as New Zealand. “The range is wide open. Imagine a drink that ranges from apple cider vinegar to mead-like sweetness,” says Gundogdu.

Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis MN

Managing Director Jim Watkins advises new cider drinkers to “look for stuff that is made nearby, that is made by hand and that is made with the highest quality ingredients.” Though these principles might seem traditional, the cidery (also a licensed brewery) is no stranger to innovation. Using gluten-free grains like sorghum to add tannin to recipes allows for creative solutions to the region’s lack of bitter apple varieties, which are usually used to achieve the same effect in cider making.

Wassail, New York NY

Wassail’s Cider Director Dan Pucci describes New York’s cider culture by saying, “It hasn't yet developed the cultural baggage of beer or wine, so those trying it for the first time can be a lot more open.” Featuring over 90 cider selections along with an inventive apple- and pear-based cocktail list, Pucci describes the overall philosophy by saying, “We want our ciders to be unique and expressive of terroir, varietal or style. The beverages on our list showcase the incredible diversity and potential of apples.”

Stem Ciders, Denver CO

Started by two apple-loving Michigan expats, Stem Cider’s impressive range of naturally occurring bold flavors are the result hard work by its founders. “We strive to rejuvenate the cider tradition by creating high quality craft ciders without adding sugar, flavor or essence,” said co-founder Eric Foster. An alluring lineup of ambitious recipes that include ciders barrel-aged in both bourbon barrels and red zinfandel casks makes a visit to their Denver taproom well worth the trip. 

Argus Cidery, Austin TX

When Wes Mickel applied for the first cider license in Texas, the question of whether his dry ciders were more like wine or beer came up a lot. Sourcing a majority of apples from Texas and Arkansas—with other varietals brought in for use in special fermentation lines that produce as few as just 300 bottles—allows Mickel to press fresh juice year round. Even pineapple makes an appearance in the form of Argus’ demi-sec fermentable version of the fermented Mexican fruit wine teach. 

The Northman, Chicago IL

Cider aficionado Brian Rutzen curated a menu of over 100 ciders for this Chicago cider bar, including regional collaborations with Michigan apple growers. The recipes are designed to complement food by chef Cleetus Friedman of Fountainhead, as well as cider-friendly cheeses.

Lost Valley Cider Co., Milwaukee

This bottle shop and bar has more than 20 ciders on tap, most of which can be bought in 32-ounce take-home growlers, plus an extensive bottle list from around the world.

Texas Keeper, Manchaca TX

Located just outside Austin, Texas, Keeper has been bottling its small-batch ciders since 2013. Now it's pouring limited releases at a new taproom.

ANXO, Washington DC

ANXO ferments cider on-site in a Barolo wine cask. In the works: a new production facility in 2017.

Shacksbury

Vermont's terrific Shacksbury has just the thing for the cider-loving crowd: a subscription club. Members receive shipments of three or six bottles of limited-release ciders each quarter ($55 for three bottles; $100 for six), including terroir-based passion projects from its head cider maker, released first (and sometimes exclusively) to the club.

