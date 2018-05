Throughout the United States and in Europe, ciders are the alcoholic beverage world’s secret you may not be as familiar with as you think. As complex as wine and as drinkable as beer, ciders also have a unique quality all their own—which, believe it or not, doesn’t have anything to do with tasting like apple juice. (You wouldn't want a wine that tastes like grape juice, would you?) Forget the six-packs (mostly), Here are 30 ciders that will help any American instantly step up their appreciation of the world of handcrafted cider.