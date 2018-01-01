Hard cider is one of the most delicious ways to drink alcohol—or at least we think so. It’s great anytime of year, but apple cider is one of those things that are perfect in the fall, whether added to sparkling sangria or used as a sauce for smoked sausage. One of our favorite recipes showcasing hard cider is this pork chop dish, which gets amazing fall flavor with just a handful of ingredients. The boozy cider is transformed into a sauce with leeks, fennel, sage and apple, and then poured over seared pork chops. Serve it with a hard-cider cocktailor a boozy dessert for a perfectly autumnal supper.