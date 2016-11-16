Brunch-Inspired Cocktails

Chefs are putting the spotlight on breakfast at morning hits like ’Aina in San Francisco. Now bartenders are waking up to the idea of mixing drinks with  iconic morning ingredients.

Coffee 

At Cindy’s in Chicago, Nandini Khaund swaps in La Colombe cold brew for  rum in the Roman Holiday, her reinvention of the tiki cocktail known as  the Jungle Bird. She shakes it with Campari, pineapple juice and a pinch of Maldon salt.  

Egg

Why bite into  a breakfast sandwich when you can  sip Mike Randolph’s bacon, egg & cheese cocktail at Half & Half in St. Louis? It’s a frothy whip of smoked bourbon, creamy mascarpone,  a whole egg and  a drizzle of maple syrup. 

Cereal

At Wildhawk in San Francisco, Jacques Bezuidenhout is so crazy for Cocoa  Puffs, he soaks them in Gran Lusso vermouth, then stirs them with gin  and chocolate bitters for his breakfast negroni (topped with adorable animal-shape orange peel punch-outs).  

Orange Juice

Drink a  balanced breakfast at Milktooth in Indianapolis, where the dreamsicle mimosa—a mix  of OJ, bergamot-infused vodka and vanilla-cream simple syrup topped with bubbles—is a sophisticated pairing for the restaurant’s morning feast.

