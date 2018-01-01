A classic Bloody Mary is made with vodka, tomato juice and flavorings like Worcestershire, Tabasco, horseradish, salt and celery. But like any other cocktail, there are dozens of variations of this savory brunch-time classic. Jean-Georges Vongerichten likes to use pureed Thai chile instead of Tabasco, which gives the drink a subtle sweetness and just a little heat. If you’re not a fan of vodka, use tequila instead and make a Bloody Margarita, complete with a lime wedge and salted rim. Whether you’re a Bloody Mary traditionalist or are looking for a hangover cure, F&W’s guide has dozens of recipes for this cocktail favorite.