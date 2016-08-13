5 Best Bloody Marys for Summer

This classic brunch cocktail is even better with fresh summer tomatoes. Here, five amazing versions to make now.

For this refreshing Bloody Mary recipe, make sure you are using the freshest possible tomatoes, as it will make all the difference in the texture and final flavor.

© Con Poulos

To get the richest flavor for your Bloody Mary mix, use superripe, heavy red tomatoes. If you can't find adequate vine-ripened tomatoes, use red cherry tomatoes in their place.

Chef Gavin Kaysen makes an especially light and refreshing version by using fresh tomato water.

The ingredients for Andreas Viestad's fiery Bloody Mary all come from his garden. Like a classic Bloody Mary made with tomato juice, it's a delicious brunch cocktail--with or without vodka.

This deconstructed Bloody Mary can be made year-round with bottled tomato juice, but Craig Schoettler prefers using fresh, ripe tomatoes in the summer. As the colorful ice cubes melt in the cocktail, they slowly season the drink: The green cubes are made with celery, the black ones use Worcestershire sauce and the red cubes get their color and flavor from Fresno chiles.