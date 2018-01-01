There’s so much more to brunch than mimosas. Whether you prefer champagne, beer or hard liquor, the key to any great brunch cocktail is keeping things light by using fresh fruit and veggies. Mix Prosecco with pomegranate juice, fresh ginger with a hoppy IPA or vodka with blood orange juice for simple twists on classic cocktails. One of our favorites is this morning-appropriate margarita made with frozen honeydew, basil puree and lime juice. If you’re a brunch purist, you can’t go wrong with a fresh tomato Bloody Mary or a peachy Bellini. Find your new go-to drink or discover a twist on an old favorite with F&W’s guide to brunch cocktails.