Brandy is a spirit made from distilled wine, usually served as an after-dinner drink or used in flambé dishes—like Jacques Pepin’s recipe for classic Crepes Suzette. Brandy is a great addition to a number of cocktails, and is often added to fruity sangrias. It’s an essential ingredient in a Sidecar, a classic drink typically made with brandy, orange liqueur and lemon juice. We love this holiday-inspired version that uses hazelnut sugar, apple-flavored brandy and Frangelico. Whether you’re looking for an alcohol-infused dessert or want to step up your cocktail cred, F&W’s guide to brandy has all of the recipes you need.