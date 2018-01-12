The Easiest Way to Make a Bloody Mary

Courtesy of Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks, LLC

These 'Bloody Mary Sticks' will help cut down on a lot of ingredient shopping.

Clara Olshansky
January 12, 2018

Okay, so Bloody Marys aren't the most challenging cocktail of all time, but sometimes you might not have the time and patience at 11 a.m., when you want to start your day drinking, to go out and buy Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lime, and all the other spices. Now, thanks to Devil Dave's Bloody Mary Sticks, all you'll need is some V8 (or whatever your tomato juice of choice may be), your favorite vodka, and these ready-to-go packets.

Our lab analysis came back. Vegan & Gluten Free! Plus, our wholesaler mixed our recipe perfectly! Moving forward we hope to secure our Certificate of Vegan Foods, and Gluten Free badges.. We just added a $35 reward tier that gives you 2 boxes of sticks and a tin of Speed Mix! For the #make100 promo. Also you get your name hand carved on a plaque for the Devil Dave's warehouse! Check it out - LINK IN BIO . #bloodymary #bloodymarys #brunchlife #brunchgoals #cocktailtime #drinking #drinkup #drinkstagram #drinkporn #boozybrunch #drinkdrankdrunk #instabooze #daydrunk #mixeddrinks #brunchtime #brunching #hotandspicy #spicyfood #dranks #drunkentomato #cocktailgram #drinkyourveggies #boozybrunch #brunchtime #devildaves#devildavesbloodymarysticks #bloodymarymix #vegan #glutenfree

A post shared by Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks (@devildavesbloodymarysticks) on

The Bloody Mary sticks, 9 gram packets each made to flavor a 12-ounce Bloody Mary, come in packs of ten, or, for retailers, shelf-ready boxes of twenty. If you're a serious Bloody Mary drinker or about to have a bunch of people over or something, you can also go for the 8-ounce tin, with 25 servings. The mix contains Bloody Mary staples like flakes of horseradish, celery, and Worcestershire sauce, as well as black pepper, garlic, citrus, and spices. Granted, it's not super spicy, which is great for serving it to your least spice-seeking friends, but, if you like your drinks with a serious kick, you may want to add some hot sauce of your own. 

Check out the beauty that Bloody Mary Obsessed made for us using Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks! Pineapples, yes please! You really can make anything with our bloody mary stick! #Repost @bloodymaryobsessed ・・・ I finally got to make a #bloodymary with my newest arrival: #devildavesbloodymarysticks ! I had limited resources so I improvised with some fresh pineapple from #hawaii and #skyyvodka pineapple vodka for a tropical bloody!! @devildavesbloodymarysticks made it super easy to make a tasty and fast Bloody Mary! The best part is the real horseradish and it’s #vegan! Help me support them by going to their profile for the link to their #kickstarter that starts TOMORROW!!!!!!!! Also, link to recipe is in my bio!!! . . #bloodymary #bloodymarys #bloodymaryobsessed #questforthebest #recipes #recipe #devildavesbloodymarysticks #pineapple #yummy #tasty #vegan #kickstarterproject #devildaves #bloodymarys #brunchaddict #drink #chilleddills #devildavesbloodymarysticks #kickstarter #seasonings #brunchNYC #drinkstagram #drinkup #brunchaddict

A post shared by Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks (@devildavesbloodymarysticks) on

There's sort of a Blue Apron aspect to the whole thing, where part of the point, aside from ease and convenience, is to have a Bloody Mary with a wide mix of ingredients without you having to buy whole containers of ingredients you'll never use again. That means no limes rotting in the fruit drawer of your fridge and no spices disappearing into the deepest recesses of your pantry. It's not super cheap—the lowest you can pledge to get any of the mix is $25 for two boxes—but it's definitely cheaper than buying everything separately.

You can pledge now to get your Bloody Mary sticks by 2018 at the product's Kickstarter or learn more at Devil Dave's.

 

