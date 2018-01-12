The Easiest Way to Make a Bloody Mary

Okay, so Bloody Marys aren't the most challenging cocktail of all time, but sometimes you might not have the time and patience at 11 a.m., when you want to start your day drinking, to go out and buy Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lime, and all the other spices. Now, thanks to Devil Dave's Bloody Mary Sticks, all you'll need is some V8 (or whatever your tomato juice of choice may be), your favorite vodka, and these ready-to-go packets.

The Bloody Mary sticks, 9 gram packets each made to flavor a 12-ounce Bloody Mary, come in packs of ten, or, for retailers, shelf-ready boxes of twenty. If you're a serious Bloody Mary drinker or about to have a bunch of people over or something, you can also go for the 8-ounce tin, with 25 servings. The mix contains Bloody Mary staples like flakes of horseradish, celery, and Worcestershire sauce, as well as black pepper, garlic, citrus, and spices. Granted, it's not super spicy, which is great for serving it to your least spice-seeking friends, but, if you like your drinks with a serious kick, you may want to add some hot sauce of your own.

There's sort of a Blue Apron aspect to the whole thing, where part of the point, aside from ease and convenience, is to have a Bloody Mary with a wide mix of ingredients without you having to buy whole containers of ingredients you'll never use again. That means no limes rotting in the fruit drawer of your fridge and no spices disappearing into the deepest recesses of your pantry. It's not super cheap—the lowest you can pledge to get any of the mix is $25 for two boxes—but it's definitely cheaper than buying everything separately.

You can pledge now to get your Bloody Mary sticks by 2018 at the product's Kickstarter or learn more at Devil Dave's.