Bitters are cocktail flavorings made from aromatic herbs and fruits, added to drinks in “dashes.” It’s possible to make your own bitters, though it’s quite a long process and requires offbeat ingredients like cinchona bark and gentian root. If you’re pressed for time (or resources), we recommend buying bitters and using them to craft your own delicious cocktails. A dash of orange bitters does wonders for a simple blueberry margarita, and celery bitters add a surprising twist to this whiskey cocktail. Whether you’re a seasoned bartender or an aspiring mixologist, check out F&W’s guide to bitters for tried and tested recipes.