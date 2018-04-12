This Shot and Beer Combo Is the Best Way to End Your Night

Ben Hinder

Johnny Swet of Brooklyn's new Grand Republic Cocktail Club dubs his nightcap of choice a Short and a Long.

Carey Jones
April 12, 2018

Some barmen close out their nights with a stiff classic cocktail; others, something a little more innovative. But for others still, it’s much simpler. When you’re shaking up elaborate cocktails every night, sometimes you just crave a shot and a beer. 

For Johnny Swet, head mixologist of Brooklyn’s new Grand Republic Cocktail Club? His perfect nightcap is what he dubs “A Short and a Long” — that’d be a short pour of a light, easy-drinking pilsner and a long pour of Montenegro Amaro. "I call it my Ambien," says Swet. 

A shot of whiskey is the usual counterpart to an inexpensive beer; why this particular combination? After a bar shift, the gently bittersweet amaro is calming, while the beer is “almost like an alcoholic Alka-Seltzer,” says Swet — settling his system after a long night. As a Pennsylvania native, he says, “my Pilsner of choice is Rolling Rock, for sentimental reasons." 

Swet is a fan of amari in general, and Montenegro most of all, using it in cocktails like the “King Kong” (which unites the amaro with muddled banana, banana liqueur, and gold rum) at Grand Republic Cocktail Club. “It’s a smooth amaro, spicy, bitter, and a little sweet all at the same time.” 

A worthy nightcap in itself — but a cold bottle of Rolling Rock can never hurt.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up