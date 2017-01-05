Beer Cocktails

If you’re not drinking beer as a cocktail, you’re seriously missing out. These frosty, bubbly drinks are perfect for hot summer days and couldn’t be easier to make. Whip up a Michelada with Mexican beer, orange juice, fresh lime and a dash of hot sauce, or make a simple shandy by mixing beer with lemonade or ginger ale. Check out our favorite beer cocktail recipes here. 

Michelada Gingembre

Damian Windsor's favorite low-alcohol cocktail had been the Shandygaff (citrus soda mixed with lager) until he created a version with fresh ginger juice and a hoppy IPA; it was delicious. Adding a dash of hot sauce made the drink even better.

Tom Terrific

This slightly spritzy cocktail features India Pale Ale and Old Tom, an 18th-century-style of gin that's a little sweeter and less juniper-forward than modern versions.

Trailer Park Smash

Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup. For a cheeky garnish, he places two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl for the stragglers who arrive at the end of the night.?

Brewsky Sangria

Roger Kugler's tangy beer-based sangria was inspired by a British customer's request for a shandy, a refreshing blend of lager beer and lemonade or soda.

Edna's Lunchbox

Edna's is a legendary bar in Oklahoma City with dollar bills stapled to the walls. Its signature drink is an unlikely mix of three ingredients: fresh orange juice, amaretto and light beer. Key to the surprisingly tasty cocktail: a frosty mug.

Ginger Shandies

These super-easy drinks are made with Hoegaarden, ginger beer, mint and lemon.

Valhalla Rising

Nico de Soto, co-owner of Mace in New York City, gives this aquavit-sherry cocktail a zingy kick with fresh ginger juice.

