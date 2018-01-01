If you’re not drinking beer as a cocktail, you’re seriously missing out. These frosty, bubbly drinks are perfect for hot summer days and couldn’t be easier to make. Whip up a Michelada with Mexican beer, orange juice, fresh lime and a dash of hot sauce, or make a simple shandy by mixing beer with lemonade or ginger ale. Our go-to beer cocktail is Brewsky Sangria, which is made with pear puree, lemon juice, triple sec and beer. Stir in sliced pears (or any other fresh fruit) for a refreshing shandy-sangria hybrid. Whether you’re a beer expert or need an easy drink recipe, find your perfect beer cocktail at Food & Wine.