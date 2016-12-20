9 Citrus Cocktails to Sip All Winter Long

Winter months are prime time for juicy oranges, sweet clementines, tart grapefruit and bright citrus flavors. While you can cook and bake some incredible dishes with citrus, we encourage you to drink your vitamin C this winter.

Here, nine bright citrus cocktails to get you through the long winter months.

Margaritas are appropriate for any celebration – or just an average night. Blood oranges give this classic tequila cocktail a sweet-tart twist.

The perfect cocktail for brunch, this concoction is bubbly and light.

Share the wealth and make this punch at your next party. Citrus and cinnamon make for a comforting and wintery experience.

Forget the pudding! This is how you’ll want your figs this season.

Bourbon lovers can get their citrus fix with this Texas-inspired drink.

This mocktail is icy and refreshing.

Citrus and rosemary are a delicious pair in this bold aperitif.

There is no reason you can’t grill in the winter. Throw your limes and lemons on your grill top and enjoy a smoky margarita.

Limoncello and lemon juice give this herbacious martini a double citrus punch.