9 Citrus Cocktails to Sip All Winter Long

Drink responsibly and seasonally.

Morgan Goldberg
December 20, 2016

Winter months are prime time for juicy oranges, sweet clementines, tart grapefruit and bright citrus flavors. While you can cook and bake some incredible dishes with citrus, we encourage you to drink your vitamin C this winter.

Here, nine bright citrus cocktails to get you through the long winter months.

1. Blood Orange Margaritas

Margaritas are appropriate for any celebration – or just an average night. Blood oranges give this classic tequila cocktail a sweet-tart twist.

2. My Clementine

The perfect cocktail for brunch, this concoction is bubbly and light.

3. Citrus-Cinnamon Punch

Share the wealth and make this punch at your next party. Citrus and cinnamon make for a comforting and wintery experience.

4. Figgy-Orange Cocktail

Forget the pudding! This is how you’ll want your figs this season.

5. The Big Texan Bourbon-and-Grapefruit Cocktail

Bourbon lovers can get their citrus fix with this Texas-inspired drink.

6. White Grapefruit and Star Anise Granita

© QUENTIN BACON

This mocktail is icy and refreshing.

7. Blood Orange-Rosemary Fizz

Citrus and rosemary are a delicious pair in this bold aperitif.

8. Grilled-Citrus Margarita

There is no reason you can’t grill in the winter. Throw your limes and lemons on your grill top and enjoy a smoky margarita.

9. Lemon & Basil Martini

Limoncello and lemon juice give this herbacious martini a double citrus punch.

