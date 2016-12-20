9 Citrus Cocktails to Sip All Winter Long

Drink responsibly and seasonally.
Winter months are prime time for juicy oranges, sweet clementines, tart grapefruit and bright citrus flavors. While you can cook and bake some incredible dishes with citrus, we encourage you to drink your vitamin C this winter.
Here, nine bright citrus cocktails to get you through the long winter months.
1. Blood Orange Margaritas
Margaritas are appropriate for any celebration – or just an average night. Blood oranges give this classic tequila cocktail a sweet-tart twist.
2. My Clementine
The perfect cocktail for brunch, this concoction is bubbly and light.
3. Citrus-Cinnamon Punch
Share the wealth and make this punch at your next party. Citrus and cinnamon make for a comforting and wintery experience.
4. Figgy-Orange Cocktail
Forget the pudding! This is how you’ll want your figs this season.
5. The Big Texan Bourbon-and-Grapefruit Cocktail
Bourbon lovers can get their citrus fix with this Texas-inspired drink.
6. White Grapefruit and Star Anise Granita
This mocktail is icy and refreshing.
7. Blood Orange-Rosemary Fizz
Citrus and rosemary are a delicious pair in this bold aperitif.
8. Grilled-Citrus Margarita
There is no reason you can’t grill in the winter. Throw your limes and lemons on your grill top and enjoy a smoky margarita.
9. Lemon & Basil Martini
Limoncello and lemon juice give this herbacious martini a double citrus punch.