7 Winter Cocktails You Need to Drink at Brunch

Eating and drinking are our two top winter activities. Since we highly recommend you spend the freezing months doing both, why not start with brunch? Take a few weekend hours to grab a handful of people you like and enjoy a morning meal in the comfort of your heated home. We promise there is no better refuge from the cold.

Here, seven cocktails that’ll be a hit from now until the ice thaws.

Bright, refreshing and low in alcohol, this is what you want to drink right when you wake up. Plus, grapefruit is one of the best winter fruits.

Since fresh tomatoes are not in season, this bloody is all about the spice. Swap in Thai chile for the traditional Tabasco and you’ll find an interesting, subtle sweetness.

It’s citrus season and we’re here to make the most of it. This bubbly number is inspired by the northwest coast of Italy.

Definitely on the heavier side for brunch, but we can never resist our morning coffee.

Fizzy and not too sweet, all you need is grapes, dry sparkling wine and mint.

Throw a holiday brunch this year and bring this Champagne punch to the table. Perfect for a big group and just a big tropical, your guests will be helping themselves to more.

We’re still riding the citrus train and that includes blood orange. We love the rosemary sprig in this drink.