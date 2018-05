30 Days of Frozen Drinks

In the hot, steamy months of summer, we could go for a refreshing frozen cocktail to cool down. Since we think you’re probably having similar cravings, we compiled a list of our 30 best frozen, icy drinks so you can mix something new and exciting every day for 30 days. From watermelon-lime frozen agua fresca to frozen peach negronis to jalapeño basil lime frozen margaritas, you will actually want to sip on each and every one. And don’t forget about these once summer is over — we enjoy frozen drinks all year long and you should, too. But for now, kick off your month of frozen drinks with our frozen honeydew basil margaritas and go from there. Cheers! — Morgan Goldberg