The oddest thing about this New York distiller is how they let their whiskeys reach full maturation—with a little help from hip hop. The soundwaves of rap agitate the whiskey when it’s in oak barrels, thus causing speedy maturation. While they recently stopped sonic-maturating their whiskeys, we're sure you can track down a lucky friend who grabbed a hip hop-inspired bottle and ask for a glass. hudsonwhiskey.com