Cocktail Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Cocktail Recipes

Many of the best cocktails are inspired by classic drinks, the starting point for any modern mixologist. Here, pre-Prohibition standbys and new favorites.

Rosalind Russell cocktail with cured salmon (photo at right)

Reinvented Classic Cocktails

  • The Savoy Daisy

    In updating the classic Daisy cocktail, bartender Erik Lorincz uses muscovado, an unrefined brown sugar with a very moist texture and a strong molasses flavor.

    The Savoy Daisy

  • Cucumber Cosmopolitan

    The bartenders at Great Bay restaurant in Boston make their spin on a Cosmopolitan with Hendrick’s, a Scottish gin that’s infused with both cucumber and rose petals.

    Cucumber Cosmopolitan

  • Sazerac Reborn

    Cocktail king Greg Best of Atlanta’s Holeman & Finch infuses apple brandy with star anise in this version of a classic.

    Sazerac Reborn

  • Mango Margarita

    Bartender David Yan coats the rim of the glass with citrusy Tajin-brand chile powder, but any powdered chile will give the drink a fun kick.

    Mango Margarita

  • Lychee Gimlet

    Lychee nectar balances the tartness of fresh lime juice in this Asian-Peruvian take on the gimlet.

    Lychee Gimlet

  • Wry Manhattan

    The Wry Manhattan was created to honor Fritz Maytag, the San Francisco brewer and distiller behind Anchor Steam beer and Old Potrero single-malt rye whiskey.

    Wry Manhattan

  • Champagne Mojito

    This puckery drink is prepared with rum and fresh mint like a classic mojito, but New Orleans chef John Besh tops it with a splash of Champagne.

    Champagne Mojito

  • The Un-Usual Suspect

    Bartender Kai Braaten offers the Un-Usual Suspect as an alternative to the Negroni. Both drinks use Italian bitters, but Braaten prefers Fernet-Branca’s herbal complexity to the Campari in Negronis for this drink.

    The Un-Usual Suspect

Classic Cocktails

Here are the best cooling cocktails, boozy slushies and the secrets to making a perfect margarita.

Lessons from Cocktail Expert Jim Meehan
F&W Masters

Lessons from Cocktail Expert Jim Meehan

The PDT mixologist and F&W contributing editor offers essential tips for mastering the art of extraordinary cocktails.

Gifts for the Cocktail Connoisseur
Gifts

Gifts for the Cocktail Connoisseur

Jim Meehan assembles a home bartending kit sourced from his favorite online mixology shop.

East-Meets-West Cocktail
Gaill Simmons and Tom Colicchio East-Meets-West Cocktail
Easy Party Punch
Julie Reiner Easy Party Punch Recipe
Summer Cocktail Tips
Nick Fauchald Summer Cocktail Tip

Star Mixologist Julie Reiner's Tips for Crafting Perfect Cocktails

Julie Reiner:
Mixology 101

The force behind New York City’s most revered cocktail bars shares cocktail recipes and party-planning tips.

Bar Snacks

How to Invent Your Own Cocktail

How to Invent Your Own Cocktail

To help wannabe mixologists, rising-star bartender Eric Alperin explains the building blocks.

