Cocktail Recipes
F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Cocktail Recipes
Many of the best cocktails are inspired by classic drinks, the starting point for any modern mixologist. Here, pre-Prohibition standbys and new favorites.Rosalind Russell cocktail with cured salmon (photo at right)
Classic Cocktails
Drink This Now
Summer Drinks
F&W Masters
Lessons from Cocktail Expert Jim Meehan
How-to Tips
Julie Reiner:
Mixology 101
The force behind New York City’s most revered cocktail bars shares cocktail recipes and party-planning tips.Read More
Top Picks
More Recipes
How-to Tips
How to Invent Your Own Cocktail
To help wannabe mixologists, rising-star bartender Eric Alperin explains the building blocks.Read More