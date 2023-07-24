Cheese Wheels Are Being Used to Smuggle Cocaine (Again)

When a pickup truck traveling from Mexico into the United States reached the Presidio Port of Entry at the Texas border earlier this month, the 22-year-old driver told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that he was transporting four cheese wheels. The officers took the cheese wheels to be hand-inspected and X-rayed, and discovered several unexpected anomalies inside the wrapped cheeses.

The cheese wheels were eventually taken out of their packaging and sliced, which is when CBP officers found seven parcels, each filled with cocaine. Weighted together, the seized bundles contained almost 18 pounds of cocaine. After making this unexpected discovery, officers took the driver — a U.S. citizen — into custody and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations. The driver’s pickup truck was also seized at the border.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said in a statement. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

This isn’t the first time that cheese wheels have been used to conceal significant quantities of cocaine. Earlier this year, officials in Turin, Italy announced that they had confiscated over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cocaine during a widespread anti-drug trafficking operation. Those seizures included 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of cocaine that had been hidden inside five wheels of Grana Padano and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. According to one Italian news outlet, the cheese had been packed into a van traveling to Sardinia when it was intercepted by authorities.

Other quantities of cocaine were transported to Italy from Holland and stored in warehouses throughout northern Italy where they were discovered by investigators. According to the authorities, the total street value of the seized drugs was upwards of €200 million ($221 million).