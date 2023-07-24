Cheese Wheels Are Being Used to Smuggle Cocaine (Again)

Customs and Border Protections officers discovered 18 pounds of illicit drugs inside four big wheels of cheese.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023
Wheels of cheese
Photo:

Matthew Hatcher / Bloomberg Creative / Getty Images

When a pickup truck traveling from Mexico into the United States reached the Presidio Port of Entry at the Texas border earlier this month, the 22-year-old driver told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that he was transporting four cheese wheels. The officers took the cheese wheels to be hand-inspected and X-rayed, and discovered several unexpected anomalies inside the wrapped cheeses.

The cheese wheels were eventually taken out of their packaging and sliced, which is when CBP officers found seven parcels, each filled with cocaine. Weighted together, the seized bundles contained almost 18 pounds of cocaine. After making this unexpected discovery, officers took the driver — a U.S. citizen — into custody and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations. The driver’s pickup truck was also seized at the border.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said in a statement. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

This isn’t the first time that cheese wheels have been used to conceal significant quantities of cocaine. Earlier this year, officials in Turin, Italy announced that they had confiscated over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cocaine during a widespread anti-drug trafficking operation. Those seizures included 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of cocaine that had been hidden inside five wheels of Grana Padano and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. According to one Italian news outlet, the cheese had been packed into a van traveling to Sardinia when it was intercepted by authorities.

Other quantities of cocaine were transported to Italy from Holland and stored in warehouses throughout northern Italy where they were discovered by investigators. According to the authorities, the total street value of the seized drugs was upwards of €200 million ($221 million).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fresh cheese wheels
50 Wheels of Smuggled Cheese Seized at U.S. Border
Cocaine Smuggling Coffee Beans
Sneaky Drug Smugglers Hid Cocaine Inside Individual Coffee Beans
Corn Flakes
44 Pounds of Cocaine 'Frosted' Corn Flakes Seized by U.S. Customs
Claudette Zepeda | Yo Soy Tijuanera
Mother, Militant, Empath, Hard-Ass
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Best Pizza in America
The Best Pizza in Every State
a plated slice of cherry pie
The Best Pie in Every State
A fully loaded tray at Lewis BBQ
The Best Barbecue in Every State
Inside-Out Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches
Inside-Out Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches
20 mins
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
A pile of Nespresso coffee capsules
$50 Million of Cocaine Discovered in Coffee Bean Shipment at a Nespresso Factory
Tillamook 40lb Block Cheddar Cheese
Tillamook Is Selling 40-Pound Blocks of Cheddar Cheese Online
Melted butter
Firefighters Were 'Up to Their Knees' in Melted Butter Following a Dairy Factory Fire
NEWSFDA adds sesame to the list of major food allergens
FDA Adds Sesame to Its Major Food Allergens List — Here's What That Means