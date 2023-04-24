Coca-Cola Wants to Sell You 'Simply' Oranges and 'Minute Maid' Grapes

Two well-known juice brands are set to start popping up in the produce section.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
Published on April 24, 2023
Grapes and oranges
Photo:

Shutterstock

If you thought Coca-Cola would stop at sodas, fruit juices, sparkling water, coffee, and whiskey-infused drinks, think again. Last week, The Coca-Cola Company licensed its Simply and Minute Maid labels to global fruit sales and marketing giant Frutura, which will distribute fresh grapes and citrus fruit bearing the Coke-owned branding. The move marks the first time Coca-Cola has tapped into the fresh produce category.

Coke’s Minute Maid and Simply logos will be used on select produce distributed by Frutura’s Dayka & Hackett brand. Founded in 2005, the California-based company grows, packs, and distributes citrus fruit, such as clementines, lemons, limes, oranges, and mandarins, as well as green, red, and black seedless grapes. In the United States, Simply Select logos will be used on D&H fresh citrus, while Minute Maid will be placed on D&H grapes. Also, Minute Maid will be used on D&H's fresh citrus and grapes in Japan.

“Our company is committed to serving the consumer with superior products at every part of their day,” Kayla Carlucci, associate licensing manager with Coca-Cola, said in a statement. “When we consider licensing one of our brands, the quality of the product that will bear our name is paramount, as is the quality control the licensee exercises at every step along the supply chain.”

Citrus fruits and grapes with Simply Select labels are slated to begin hitting retail shelves before July, and Minute Maid products are expected to follow soon after.

Outside of its usual soft drink products, Coca-Cola’s wide-ranging portfolio of brands has made its way into a variety of nontraditional categories. Last fall, a licensing agreement between the Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands — whose brands include Corona, Modelo, Svedka Vodka, and Casa Noble Tequila — resulted in the release of Fresca Mixed, a line of pre-mixed canned cocktails combining the soda with premium spirits. Canned Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola whisky and cola cocktails are also going nationwide this year. And this past January, home décor brand Ottomanson even inked a licensing deal with Coca-Cola releasing a colorful line of rugs.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fresca Mixed Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma
Fresca Launches New Line of Canned Cocktails
Lipton tea bags
Lipton Is the Latest Soft Drink to Get Boozy with Hard Iced Teas
Grower-Champagne-FT.jpg
The 14 Champagnes to Drink If You Want to Be a Real Expert
Red Aperitif
If You Love Campari, Here are 8 Red Bitter Liqueurs to Try Next
Folonari Veneto Pinot Grigio
50 Affordable Wines You Can Always Trust
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Williams Sonoma Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Shaker Set
The 44 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers
Spitzbuben Holiday Cookie Recipe
31 Recipes to Make in December
Reyka Vodka
10 Affordable Vodkas You Can Always Count On
Best Wine Gifts
The 52 Best Wine Gifts for 2023
images-sys-fw200604_sensory.jpg
Does Wine Taste Better with Food?
Bombay Bramble Gin
35 Unusual Gins to Add to Your Home Bar
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Bien Nacido
The 17 Most Important California Vineyards All Wine Lovers Need to Know
Card Placeholder Image
VodkaStill-Crazy After All these Years