Coastal Living

  Beach Shack Classics

    Beach Shack Classics

    Everything from lobster sliders to crispy fish tacos.

  Sustainable Seafood

    Sustainable Seafood

    Recipes using the top choices for sustainable seafood on the West Coast.

  Florida Chefs

    Florida Chefs

    Favorite recipes from Florida-based chefs, like Michelle Bernstein's mixed grill with chimichurri sauces.

  Pitcher Drinks

    Pitcher Drinks

    Cool drinks for hot beach days, like white sangria with lychees and sake.

  New England Dishes

    New England Dishes

    New England favorites, like crab cakes and chowder.

  Gulf Coast Seafood

    Gulf Coast Seafood

    10 amazing recipes from the Gulf, like Creole shrimp with garlic and lemon.

  Clambake Party

    Clambake Party

    Sensational recipes for a classic New England clambake.

  Caribbean Dishes

    Caribbean Dishes

    Jerk Cornish game hens, fried sweet plantains, rum punch and more.

  California Chefs

    California Chefs

    Great California dishes like Wolfgang Puck's potato pancakes with smoked salmon.

  • Mussels

    Mussels Recipes

    10 fantastic dishes, like steamed mussels with coconut milk and Thai chiles.

