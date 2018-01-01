Coastal Living
Fantastic Recipes
Beach Shack Classics
Everything from lobster sliders to crispy fish tacos.
Sustainable Seafood
Recipes using the top choices for sustainable seafood on the West Coast.
Florida Chefs
Favorite recipes from Florida-based chefs, like Michelle Bernstein's mixed grill with chimichurri sauces.
Pitcher Drinks
Cool drinks for hot beach days, like white sangria with lychees and sake.
New England Dishes
New England favorites, like crab cakes and chowder.
Gulf Coast Seafood
10 amazing recipes from the Gulf, like Creole shrimp with garlic and lemon.
Clambake Party
Sensational recipes for a classic New England clambake.
Caribbean Dishes
Jerk Cornish game hens, fried sweet plantains, rum punch and more.
California Chefs
Great California dishes like Wolfgang Puck's potato pancakes with smoked salmon.
Mussels Recipes
10 fantastic dishes, like steamed mussels with coconut milk and Thai chiles.
Coastal Destination Guides
San Diego City Guide
F&W's roundup of the best restaurants in San Diego.
Miami City Guide
The best alfresco dining in the Design District and more tips.
An Insider's Guide to Hawaii
Secluded island spots for incredible adventures.
Charleston City Guide
The longstanding McCrady's and more great restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina.
L.A. Restaurant Guide
The restaurant Animal, plus more Los Angeles hotspots.
New Orleans Weekend
The perfect places for an outstanding eating and cocktail-sipping weekend.
Seattle City Guide
Top Seattle spots, from a pizza joint run by one of the city's top chefs to an ambitious spot serving only a single seating each night.
Caribbean Escapes for Chocolate Lovers
Tropical trips that incorporate cacao plantations and chocolate factories with lodges and villas.
