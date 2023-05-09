Cliq's Camping Chair Isn’t Just Comfortable, It Collapses to the Size of a Water Bottle

Whenever I’m camping, or just having a park or beach day, the one thing I always forget to bring is a chair. My garage is filled with foldable chairs, but the reality is that they’re not that foldable. In fact, they’re quite bulky.

About a year ago, the brand Cliq sent me its new camping chair, which it promised packs down as “small as a water bottle.” Not only is this true, but it doesn’t sacrifice comfort, either. My partner and I love it so much, we now fight over who gets to use it.

My favorite thing about the Cliq chair is how portable it is. It only weighs about 3.5 pounds, and so it’s extremely easy to carry wherever I’m headed. It does in fact, fold down to the size of a water bottle, measuring 13.5 inches high when collapsed. That means I can throw it in a backpack or tote with ease.

The chair, unlike some other more portable chairs I’ve tried, is also easy to open up. It doesn’t have strange velcro or anything like that: Instead you press a button, and in just five seconds, it pops open almost like an umbrella. Sliders, similar to those you would find on a folding table, help expand the legs, so that when fully out, the chair measures 22 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 26 inches high.

The one thing I thought this chair wouldn’t be is comfortable. But I was wrong. The seat is designed in such a way as to provide support right where you need it — up to 300 pounds, according to the manufacturer. It’s no La-Z-Boy, that’s for sure, but when it comes to outdoor chairs, I prefer it over most options I’ve tried. I’ve brought it camping on the Rio Grande, the Grand Canyon, and just to the neighborhood park. Each time it has performed wonderfully.

Additionally, it comes in several fun colors. While I own the black option, I’m thinking about adding a red chair. The chairs are also available in shades like moss, aqua, and graphite. The brand says its chairs are designed to last a lifetime due to the materials — aircraft-grade aluminum and ballistic nylon — and while I’m typically skeptical, I’ve used it for well over a year and can say it has withstood every test I’ve thrown in its way.

With park days fast approaching, you need a great place to sit. And this chair is the best and most portable option I’ve ever tried.

At the time of publishing, the price was $110.

