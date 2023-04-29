I Tried One of Oprah’s Favorite Latte Brands, and Now I Understand the Hype

Yes, it tastes amazing.

By
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee is lifestyle writer with 10 years experience.
Published on April 29, 2023

I’ll probably never replace my morning French press. Maybe it’s because I live in Maine, and there’s nothing quite like a warm cup in my hands on cool mornings (which is most mornings, even in summer), but I also just enjoy the taste of rich, dark roast coffee. As I approach 40, I’m at the point where I don’t want a latte for the caffeine fix, or a glass of wine for a buzz, or an herbal tea to ease an ailment. I want to savor each sip of whatever it is I’m consuming. 

So, when I had the opportunity to sample Clevr, the plant-based, superfood latte brand that made back-to-back appearances on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2021 and 2022, I was skeptical that a powdered beverage would be something I’d relish. My experience with drinks like protein shakes or other powder-based beverages has rarely been a positive experience, but I kept an open mind — and it was worth it. And right now, you can save 20% with our exclusive code CLEVR20.

Sleeptime SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Sleeptime SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

Since recently transitioning to a full-time job, I’ve been more mindful of my nighttime habits so I can wake up feeling refreshed. With that in mind, I tried Clevr’s Sleeptime SuperLatte first, which promotes sleep and tastes like a “toasted cappuccino,” according to the brand. I added a scoop of the powder to hot water and put my barista skills to the test with a frother, and my beverage was ready in a jiff. 

I first noticed the vibrant oat flavor with a touch of smooth nuttiness. To my surprise, there was no chalk texture or grittiness, just a velvety finish which was likely thanks to the coconut cream. The vanilla bean flavor also came in subtly. In fact, what I really like about this latte is that no flavor steals the show. The blend is an impressive combination of earthy and sweet.

Coffee SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Coffee SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

When afternoon hit the next day, I opted to test the coffee flavor, which includes 50 milligrams of caffeine. Again, it’s not so much about the pick-me-up as it is adding some flavor in between all those glasses of water. Instantly, I taste the coffee. Real, bold coffee, not just the essence. The coconut creamer is more present in this latte, giving a buttery finish.

Golden SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Golden SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

To close out my testing, I made a cup of the Golden SuperLatte. As a big turmeric fan but not someone who could get on the golden milk train, I would’ve had low expectations had I not loved the first two lattes I sampled. To my surprise, the Golden is actually my favorite latte flavor so far. The ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper spice combo is pleasantly warming and provides a tingly delight with each sip.

The final verdict? I get the hype, and plan to add the shopper-loved Chai SuperLatte to my own shopping list.

Keep scrolling for Clevr’s other flavors, which you can get for 20% off with code CLEVR20.

Chai SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Chai SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

Matcha SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Matcha SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

Mocha SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Mocha SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

Rose Cocoa SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: Rose Cocoa SuperLatte, $22 with code CLEVR20 (originally $28) at clevrblends.com

