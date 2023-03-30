8 Clever Kitchen Gadgets Every Home Cook Needs This Spring—Starting at $15 on Amazon

You’re probably already set on the fundamental kitchen basics aka essential appliances and cookware. But any home cook knows that clever kitchen gadgets help make meals, snacks, and beyond that much easier to put together. And you’re practically doing yourself a disservice by not implementing these tools into your rotation.

The great thing is we’ve uncovered some hidden kitchen gems that either have unique features or a clever design. Actually, Amazon is chock-full with tons of genius items within its Internet Famous hub, including items with space-saving items, self-sufficient tools, and even dinnerware with a trendy design. The best part? All these picks are under $40.

Clever Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon

Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid

Chilled drinks call for ice, but if you’re freezing them in a traditional tray, there’s a chance your precious cubes are getting contaminated. Since nothing is covering the water as it freezes, there’s a risk the contents are touching other items in your freezer, which is gross. However, this ice cube tray does away with all that. It has a round cavity design to deliver circular cubes ideal for everyday drinks and cocktails, plus it comes with a lid that goes right on top. And no worries if you over fill because the lid has a tiny hole up top that levels off the excess in your sink, giving you perfect cubes every time.

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Slicer

Slicing bagels and English muffins just got easier with this Hoan slicer. Instead of trying to evenly cut your breakfast go-to in the middle — and seriously going off course — this guillotine slicer does the hard work for you. Just remove the handled blade, drop your bagel in the slot, and push the blade down. What you get is a bagel that looks like it was sliced at your local bakery.

Rail19 Glass Pour Spout Dispenser

Tired of lifting that heavy 3-quart oil bottle you scored at Costco while cooking? Sure, it’s a great deal, but squatting on the daily might not make it worth it, unless you use a smaller dispenser like this one. The Rail19 dispenser can hold up to 13-ounces of liquid and is designed with an easy-to-pour spout that just makes cooking and meal prep so much easier. Not to mention, the metal spout, which comes in gold and silver options, gives it a classy look that you’ll want to have on your counters. Use it for olive oil, balsamic vinegar, coffee syrups, and more.

Mooas Cube Timer

You might use the timer on your phone while baking your sheet pan dinner, but what happens if you also need to keep track of your boiling pasta? Stumped. This time management gadget is the next best thing. Each side of the cube displays a pre-set time ranging from one to 10 minutes. All you have to do is place the time needed facing upward and turn the alarm switch on, triggering a red light indicating the cube is working before it alerts you when time’s up. Snap it up in five fun colors, including mint and coral.

AmorArc Ceramic Rim Plate Set

If “bowl plates” had a cousin, these would be it. These ceramic plates are so chic, they look like they belong in a restaurant, and it’s all thanks to its design and speckled style. What makes the plates clever is its flat bottom and slightly raised rimmed edges that prevent saucy dishes, pastas, and more from spilling. They’re also wonderful for stacking, saving you space in the cabinet. These 8.5-inch salad plates come as a set of six, however, you can also score its larger counterpart for a full tablescape scenario.

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer

Picture this: You make your coffee, set down your mug for a second, and when you take your first sip, realize it’s already cold. Can you relate? If the answer is yes, you’ve got to check out this coffee mug warmer that keeps beverages steaming for hours. Yep, up to four hours to be exact. The warmer operates on three heat settings up to 104-degrees Fahrenheit, and works with any flat-bottom mug you have at home. By the way, it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon at Amazon right now.

DecoBros Kitchen Cabinet Pan Organizer

Some people say their storage container cabinet is out of control, and yet, anyone who has several pans, skillets, and the like would beg to differ. Instead of bracing for a wave of cookware to fall down, go with this organizer shelf that securely holds up to five pans and has enough space in between to accommodate lids as well. Bonus: The rack utilizes the dead space in your cabinet and is available in white, silver, or bronze.

Starfrit Rotato Express 2.0 Electric Peeler

One of the most tedious cooking tasks just might be peeling your fruits and vegetables by hand. If you’re also annoyed by peeling during meal prep, this electric peeler just might make you change your mind. Once the food item is securely on the pronged bottom and is touching the top holder, hit the “on” button and this electric peeler gets to work. Shoppers use it for potatoes, apples, cucumbers, and more.

