Home Cooks and Pros Alike Swear by Crocs, and They're Marked Down in Zappos' Massive Spring Sale

Prices start at just $24.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on March 29, 2023

Both home cooks and professional chefs are probably familiar with the ache in the ankles and the arches of the feet that comes from standing upright in the kitchen for long periods of time. Whether you’re chopping vegetables for a busy dinner service or running between the sink and the stove while cooking dinner for your family, you need comfortable footwear that will make cooking for hours bearable. And we think Crocs are some of the best shoes for the job

Right now, Zappos is having a big sale on a bunch of designs that will add a little zest to your cooking routine. With prices starting at just $24, you might even snag more than one pair to keep your feet happy in the kitchen. 

The 8 Best Crocs Deals at Zappos 

Crocs are beloved for good reason: The flexible, lightweight material of the clogs make it easy to move nimbly around the kitchen without feeling weighed down, while the breathable material reduces uncomfortable sweat — especially appealing for anyone spending time in a hot kitchen. 

Kitchen spills, platters, and messes are an everyday occurrence, which is why your footwear of choice needs to be easy to clean. Crocs are made with a material called Croslite, which in addition to being famously lightweight, is smudge-proof, and won’t slip around a slick floor, thereby reducing the opportunity for tripping or falling. 

Work Neria Pro II Literide Clog

Zappos

To buy: Work Neria Pro II Literide Clog, $47 (originally $65) at zappos.com

The Work Neria Pro II Literide Clog in particular is designed for professional settings. This classic design might not be flashy but it’s perfect for work (or a home cook who appreciates a more basic style). The cushioned footbed features foam outsoles for extra support — perfect for nurses and teachers, as well as cooks. 

Classic Translucent Clog

Zappos

To buy: Classic Translucent Clog, $25 (originally $55) at zappos.com 

One of the best parts about Crocs is not just that they're practical, they’re also fun to wear. Tie-dye designs are just the beginning. This translucent pair is an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe that will bring you a little joy in the midst of a stressful cooking project. 

Sloane Flat

Zappos

To buy: Sloane Flat, $25 (originally $35) aton zappos.com

These flats are different that you might expect from Crocs, which is mostly known for those iconic clogs. There’s plenty to love about them, though: They’re easy to slip on and off, light as a cloud, and the sleek, simple design can be paired with any outfit (including your messiest apron).

Crocs are so comfortable, they’ll probably become your go-to shoe when you’re in the kitchen, whether you’re a professional or not. Scroll through the rest of our list for the best deals on Crocs below. 

Classic Animal Print Clog

Zappos

To buy: Classic Animal Print Clog, $25 (originally $55) at zappos.com

Classic Clog Glitter

Zappos

To buy: Classic Glitter Clog, $24 (originally $55) at zappos.com

Classic Lined Clog

Zappos

To buy: Classic Lined Clog, $29 (originally $60) at zappos.com 

Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog

Zappos

To buy: Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clog, $25 (originally $55) at zappos.com

Classic Platform Clog

Zappos

To buy: Classic Platform Clog, $30 (originally $55) at zappos.com

