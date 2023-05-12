Cholula Is Making Salsa and Taco Seasoning Now

Plus, the brand recently released a tequila hot sauce.

Published on May 12, 2023

Cholula hot sauce was originally introduced to the United States in 1989 and, in the decades since, it’s stuck to doing what it does best: Making those wooden-capped hot sauces that have become pantry essentials for folks who like to add a little heat to their meal.

Cholula Salsas

Courtesy of Cholula

The self-proclaimed maker of the “No. 1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World” has produced a half-dozen variations of its original recipe sauce, including Green Pepper, Chili Lime, and Sweet Habanero versions, and it also makes two sauces specifically for hot wings. Last month, it debuted its new Cholula Reserva Tequila & Lime Hot Sauce, which it called “the first widely available” hot sauce made with 100% agave tequila.

Cholula Reserva Tequila & Lime

Courtesy of Cholula

The McCormick-owned company seems eager to keep the new product party going, and has just announced the launch of its own salsa and dry taco seasoning packets, its first-ever ventures beyond bottled sauces. The new Cholula Original Salsa comes in two varieties, Salsa Verde and Smoky Chipotle, while there are three different taco seasoning blends, including Original Recipe, Smoky Chipotle, and Chili Garlic. 

Cholula Seasonings

Courtesy of Cholula

“For three generations Cholula has served as the perfect staple to bring authentic, fresh Mexican flavor to any dish,” Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company, said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate Cholula fans in new and exciting ways. Flavor runs in the Cholula family and our salsas and taco seasoning mixes are no exception to the motherload of mouthwatering taste we bring to each and every recipe.”

If you want to literally wear your love for Cholula on your sleeve, then keep an eye on the brand’s social media profiles. The company says it’s soon releasing a one-of-a-kind limited-edition collection of Cholula-themed streetwear, made in collaboration with upstart AAPI-owned brand UPRISERS. (And if you saw UPRISERS’ super-fresh collab with Panda Express, you definitely won’t want to sleep on this Cholula drop.)

As of this week, Cholula’s new line of salsa and taco seasonings will be available in supermarkets and other retailers nationwide.

