Chips Ahoy! Is Releasing a New Cookie, and It Looks Like Its Most Delicious Yet

Attention cookie fans: Your 2023 is about to get a whole lot sweeter, thanks to Chips Ahoy!



On Thursday, the famed cookie brand announced it's introducing a brand-new flavor in the new year, Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies, inspired by its upcoming 60th birthday celebration. Specifically, it's hoping the fresh, colorful creation will attract younger fans in the Gen-Z set and help them get to know its flavors a little better.



"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party," Natalie Gadbois, the company's senior brand manager, shared in a statement. "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors, and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love."



As the brand further explained, the cookie comes with its same soft base filled with plenty of milk chocolate and white chocolate chips, but with the added little surprise of a heaping helping of colorful sprinkles for good measure.



"With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat," Gadbois added.



Courtesy of Mondelēz International, Inc.

And just in case you need a little help figuring out how to make an instant ice cream sandwich, don't worry. We've got your back with a quick recipe here. Though if you want to get snazzy, try making the black cherry–chocolate ice cream sandwich recipe or the ultra-rich hazelnut, Nutella, and caramel ice cream sandwich that really takes things over the top.



The latest cookie creation by Chips Ahoy! will be available in family-size packages for about $4.99 at grocery stores across the country in early 2023, so say "Happy New Year" to yourself and make those ice cream sandwiches, dip it in milk, or eat it right out of the box, because this is your year. Do things your way.