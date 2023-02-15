Chipotle Is Opening a New Restaurant Concept That's All About Bowls

Chipotle is one of those fast-casual spots that carries a bit of nostalgia for fans. Whether it was a go-to post-football practice meal throughout high school, a road trip staple, or just that spot you always frequented for lunch that doubled as a much-needed break from a computer screen, the chain has wiggled into the hearts of many — especially that person who made an entire pair of pants from Chipotle napkins. And now, Chipotle has a new restaurant in its portfolio named Farmesa for everyone to fall in love with too.

Opening in March in Santa Monica, Farmesa will feature the same customizable options Chipotle is loved for. Guests will have the option of building a bowl, which includes a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and toppings. There will also be a full menu of curated options to choose from: Everything Space-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, and sides like Whipped Potatoes and Sweet Potato Chips. The curated menu was created by James Beard Award-winning Chef Nate Appleman, who previously crafted menus for Chipotle in the mid to late 2000s and currently serves as the Director of Culinary Innovation at Farmesa.

Prices will range from $11.95 to $16.95, and 100% organic drinks from Tractor Beverage Co. will be available to purchase. Farmesa will also work as an experimental space of sorts to test out new options for Chipotle locations around the country.

The restaurant is located inside the Kitchen United Mix food hall at Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade. However, don't go there if you think you're dining in, as the restaurant is actually a ghost kitchen for takeout or delivery only. Guests will be able to order a curated or custom bowl from kiosks in the food hall, as well as through delivery and pickup apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Courtesy of Chipotle

Nate Lawton, Vice President of New Ventures at Chipotle, shared the company’s hopes for the new restaurant in a press release: “Launching Farmesa in the Kitchen United Mix food hall in Santa Monica and partnering with third-party partners for pickup or delivery will allow us to reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding,” he says. “We believe there’s an opportunity to serve premium, craveable food every day, and we’re eager to bring this new concept to life.”