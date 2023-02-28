Chipotle Is Launching the Fajita Quesadilla, and It's all Thanks to TikTok

If you’re an active TikToker, there are a few obvious signs that you’ve become a serious Influencer, with a capital: I. Being recognized in public, 2. Scoring invites to A-list (or even B-list) events, and 3. Chipotle taking your menu hacks and turning them into actual menu items. That third thing is exactly what happened to TikTok creators Alexis Frost and Keith Lee.



This all started late last year, when Frost enthusiastically reviewed her recent Chipotle order, a Steak Quesadilla topped with Fajita Veggies. Lee then jumped on that, copying Frost’s order but adding his own twist to the quesadilla by combining Chipotle's Honey Vinaigrette dressing with sour cream. He gave his well-sauced creation a “10 out of 10” rating — and his followers took notice.

According to Chipotle, in the week after those two TikToks went viral, the chain received more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, and a jaw-dropping 47,200 comments about that Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies. That was good news for the company, but not quite as welcome for the restaurant staff. Neither the Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies nor the Vinaigrette-and-Sour Cream “sauce” were official menu items. It became so popular that the company had to “execute tech updates” and conduct employee training to ensure that everyone would be prepared when customers asked for those TikTok hacks in person.

And now that everyone has been brought up to speed, Chipotle has announced that starting on Thursday, March 2, the new “Fajita Quesadilla” will officially become a menu item, but with the catch that it’s only available to order through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com.

Chipotle guests can soon order any Quesadilla — barbacoa, carnitas, chicken, sofritas, or steak — with Monterey Jack cheese and fresh fajita vegetables. And yes, Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing is also available as a side for any new Fajita Quesadilla.

"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok," Frost said in a statement. "Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."

On top of that, the chain is also officially launching the "Fajita Quesadilla Hack" and the "Keithadilla" as menu items on the app and at Chipotle.com too. The "Fajita Quesadilla Hack," which is Frost's go-to order, comes with a Steak Fajita Quesadilla, and sides of roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, and sour cream. The "Keithadilla" starts with the same Steak Fajita Quesadilla, but the sides are roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette, so you can stir up your own TikTok-inspired sauce.

"I never could have imagined that I'd have my own menu item at Chipotle," Lee said, adding, "In my opinion, the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10."



I mean, getting a namesake menu item at your fave restaurant has to be a solid 10/10 too, right?



