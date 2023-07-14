We're not here to defend or decry the price of restaurant guacamole. After all, restaurants are affected by many costs that might be unknown to the average diner. But we will admit that all the slicing and dicing and mincing and mashing that goes into creating the perfect batch of guac is a lot of work — not to mention the potential hazards associated with cutting open an avocado.

Perhaps that's why Chipotle, infamous for reminding customers that its guac will cost extra, is looking to automate the process by testing a new guacamole-making robot, the Autocado.

Autocado is actually defined as a "cobotic" prototype, which means it's a robot that is meant to function within an existing team of humans (rather than replace them, per se). Chipotle's announcement claims the Autocado is intended to address and alleviate workers from time-consuming tasks identified by its restaurant training managers. According to the brand, a typical batch of guacamole takes 50 minutes to prepare, even with workers dedicated to slicing and scooping avocados in each store.

Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill

So how does it work? First, a human loads up to 25 pounds of avocados into the machine, which are then oriented vertically, sliced in half, and automatically cored and peeled before being deposited into one of those familiar large, stainless steel bowls, where the final ingredients are mixed and mashed in (again, by human hands). Chipotle hopes future iterations of the Autocado could also inspect avocados for quality and further reduce waste.

"We are committed to exploring collaborative robotics to drive efficiencies and ease pain points for our employees," Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle, said. "The intensive labor of cutting, coring, and scooping avocados could be relieved with Autocado, but we still maintain the essential culinary experience of hand mashing and hand preparing the guacamole to our exacting standards."

Autocado was co-created in collaboration with Vebu, a company that develops and builds automation products for the food industry (and in which Chipotle is an investor through its $50 million Cultivate Next venture fund).

"Our purpose as a robotic company is to leverage automation technology to give workers more flexibility in their day-to-day work," Buck Jordan, CEO of Vebu, said. "Autocado has the potential to work alongside Chipotle crew members to create the same, delicious guacamole that Chipotle fans love but more efficiently than ever before."

Previously, Chipotle experimented with automation in another notable way when it debuted Chippy, a robot designed to fry tortillas into, well, tortilla chips, of course. The most intriguing aspect of this innovation, however, was its ability to fry them imperfectly, so as to more accurately recreate the array of under- and over-cooked chips in the hopper at your average human-error-prone restaurant.

But don't try to peek behind the counter at your local Chipotle to catch of glimpse of Autocado at work just yet. The prototype is still being tested at the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California.

